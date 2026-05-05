Kenosha Correctional Center escape; police search for inmate
KENOSHA, Wis. - Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the Kenosha Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon, May 5.
What we know:
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Jonathan Taylor, 31, fled the center just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Kenosha Police Department responded and is searching for him.
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Taylor is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 201 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
What you can do:
DOC said anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact law enforcement. The DOC can be reached at 608-240-5104 and KPD at 262-656-7333; or dial 911.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Corrections provided information in this report.