Kenosha Cicchini Asphalt worker fatally injured

A worker died at Cicchini Asphalt on 52nd Avenue in Kenosha Thursday, Sept. 16.

Police responded around 4:30 p.m.

The 62-year-old man died after a semi rolled over him, police said, adding this was not a crash but appears to have been a "tragic accident."

A company spokeswoman said in a statement there were no other injuries, and the company is "working in full cooperation with the authorities to determine exactly what happened and don’t want to speculate about the incident at this time."

The statement continues: "We will try to share more information as soon as we can. We have a plan in place and our team has been trained to react in an emergency situation. We believe that plan and training allowed our workers to react quickly in this situation. We are also grateful for the quick response and dedicated efforts of the emergency medical personnel and law enforcement officials who responded promptly. Again, we don’t have all the details at this time."