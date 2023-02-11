Expand / Collapse search

Freezin' for a Reason: Kenosha church raises awareness, collects food

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Kenosha church raises awareness, collects food

Grace Lutheran Church hosted its third annual "Freezin' for a Reason" event. It raises awareness for those without a home who sleep outside all winter.

KENOSHA, Wis. - A group of people in Kenosha is sleeping outside to support others in need.

Grace Lutheran Church hosted its third annual "Freezin' for a Reason" event Saturday, Feb. 11. It raises awareness for those without a home who sleep outside all winter.

The church's pastor, Jonathan Barker, said they are also focused on providing food and showers for people without a home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are a big food pantry, so we're asking people to give cans. We've already had lots of non-perishable items given, so we're grateful for that," he said. "Last year, we had a 30% increase in terms of people needing our pantry."

The pastor said the event is also to support other projects that help community members in need.