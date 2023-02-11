Freezin' for a Reason: Kenosha church raises awareness, collects food

A group of people in Kenosha is sleeping outside to support others in need.

Grace Lutheran Church hosted its third annual "Freezin' for a Reason" event Saturday, Feb. 11. It raises awareness for those without a home who sleep outside all winter.

The church's pastor, Jonathan Barker, said they are also focused on providing food and showers for people without a home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are a big food pantry, so we're asking people to give cans. We've already had lots of non-perishable items given, so we're grateful for that," he said. "Last year, we had a 30% increase in terms of people needing our pantry."

The pastor said the event is also to support other projects that help community members in need.