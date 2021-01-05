Kenosha businesses boarded up in advance of Jacob Blake decision

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced no charges in the August police shooting of Jacob Blake for law enforcement nor Blake himself. Business owners in Kenosha said they're hopeful there won't be a repeat of August's unrest. Many boarded up in advance of the decision.

On the heels of the shooting of Jacob Blake Aug. 23, FOX6's cameras spotted a group of people breaking into a jewelry store downtown -- looting it. Looking up and down the streets before Tuesday's decision, it didn't appear much had changed, with many shops boarded up yet again in anticipation of another round of unrest.

Subway owners were among the last to place plywood over their windows. Down the street at Blue House Books, owner Sam Jacquest said Tuesday morning she was anxious to let sunlight fill her store again.

"On the windows up here, those have stayed up just because we figured we might need to board up again," said Jacquest. "We are all very anxiety-ridden, very stressed out. It's dark in my store, which I don't like."

Advertisement

The bookstore opened in September -- delayed from its original late-August opening due to the unrest.

"Everyone was asking me, 'Are you going to close?'" said Jacquest. "A lot of businesses have closed or adjusted their hours. My stance on this is I don't want to send a message in any way that I'm scared of peaceful protesters."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Business has slowed, and Jacquest said some of her neighbors were hurt first by the coronavirus pandemic and then by the civil unrest - some never reopening. She said Tuesday she was thinking about Kenosha's next chapter, hoping it won't be a sequel.

"We know this is temporary, and we will get through this next year and hopefully by the end of it be stronger than ever," said Jacquest.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family, expressed disappointment with the decision, saying it "further destroys trust in our justice system" and sends a message that it is OK for police to abuse their power. He said he will continue to move forward with a lawsuit and fight for systemic change in policing.

In the meantime, the Kenosha Common Council on Monday night unanimously approved an emergency resolution giving the mayor the power to impose curfews, among other things, and Gov. Tony Evers activated 500 National Guard troops to assist.