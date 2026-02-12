Kenosha police arrest student at Bradford High School; here's why

article

The Brief Kenosha police arrested a student at Bradford High School on Thursday. Police said the student had an active probation hold detainer. The arrest comes one day after a different student was arrested at the school.



Kenosha police arrested a student at Bradford High School on Thursday morning, Feb. 12.

Student arrested

What we know:

Police said the 15-year-old boy had an active probation hold detainer. Prior to his arrest, police received information that he had been seen with a gun off school grounds and that the gun may be at the teen's home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police coordinated with school administrators to find and detain the student in a hallway without incident. Officers then conducted a search outside the school and found gun magazines and ammunition in the teen's possession.

Bradford High School, Kenosha

Officers also searched the school and surrounding grounds but did not find anything else of relevance. It is not believed that a gun was brought onto school property.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not say if a gun was recovered elsewhere in regard to the arrest.

Incidents involving students

Dig deeper:

The arrest comes one day after police arrested a 16-year-old Bradford student who had a loaded gun with him at school. Police said the student refused to comply and resisted an officer before he was arrested, and the gun was found concealed on his person after a search.

Last week, a Bradford student was killed in a shooting near Library Park. The Kenosha Unified School District identified two other people who were injured during that incident as students at Indian Trail High School.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

KUSD Superintendent Jeff Weiss said incidents like Wednesday's weigh heavily on administrators. He said the district is weighing additional safety measures, including controlled entrances and tools to screen for weapons.

From the principal

What they're saying:

Principal JJ Kotarak sent the following email to families and staff:

"This morning, the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) shared that they would be coming to Bradford High School to execute a felony warrant for a student in matters unrelated to our school community.

The student was taken into custody without incident. A search conducted outside of the school building found ammunition on the student. No weapons were found, and police do not believe the student had a weapon on school property. There were no verbal threats made toward students or staff, and KPD indicated there is no ongoing danger to our school community related to this incident.

Related article

Our schools regularly cooperate with law enforcement for community-based matters. These situations are handled in a way that does not disrupt the learning environment. Under normal circumstances, we would not notify families about an incident of this nature. However, following yesterday’s weapon-related incident, we want to be transparent and reassure you that the two incidents are unrelated.

Additionally, a student-led walkout occurred at 11 a.m. today in response to recent events in Minneapolis. KPD provided patrol support during the event. The timing of the walkout and arrest led to an increased police presence around our school.

We assure you that our students and staff remain safe. If you have questions or concerns, please call the main office at 262-359-6200."