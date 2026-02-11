Kenosha Bradford student with loaded firearm, arrested: police

article

The Brief A 16-year-old student at Kenosha Bradford High School was arrested Wednesday morning after a loaded firearm was found in his possession. The student resisted a search by school administration and a resource officer, leading to a physical struggle before he was subdued. A heightened police presence remained at the school for the day.



Kenosha police arrested a 16-year-old Kenosha Bradford High School student on Wednesday morning, Feb. 11, after learning he had a firearm in his possession.

Loaded firearm recovered

What we know:

Officials said around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Bradford High School administration, along with a Kenosha Police Department School Resource Officer, attempted to conduct a search of a student based on information that the student may have been in possession of a firearm.

During the encounter, the student displayed characteristics of being armed. A post on the Kenosha Police Department Facebook page says the student refused to comply and resisted the officer, resulting in a physical struggle. The student was subdued and taken into custody. A concealed, loaded firearm was recovered during the search.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy and is in police custody. Multiple criminal charges are anticipated.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

What's next:

Officials said there would be a continued police presence at the school throughout Wednesday.