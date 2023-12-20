Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha I-94 truck fire, WisDOT cameras capture response

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Kenosha box truck fire on I-94

A box truck went up in flames on I-94 in Kenosha near Highway 158 on Tuesday, Dec. 19. (Courtesy: WisDOT)

KENOSHA, Wis. - A box truck caught fire on I-94 in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the driver first noticed smoke in the cab and pulled over near the Highway 158 overpass.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived to check on the driver. The sheriff's department said, when the deputy turned back to look at the truck, it was fully engulfed in flames.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one was hurt. 

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The truck was destroyed.