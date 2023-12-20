A box truck caught fire on I-94 in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the driver first noticed smoke in the cab and pulled over near the Highway 158 overpass.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived to check on the driver. The sheriff's department said, when the deputy turned back to look at the truck, it was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The truck was destroyed.