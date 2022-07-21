Kenosha armed carjacking, police pursuit, 1 in custody

One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, July 21 following an armed carjacking and police pursuit in Kenosha.

There was a large police presence near Washington Road and Green Bay Road.

Police say there is a second vehicle believed to be related to the incident that fled.

At this time, police say there is no known threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.