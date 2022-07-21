Kenosha armed carjacking, police pursuit, 1 in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, July 21 following an armed carjacking and police pursuit in Kenosha.
There was a large police presence near Washington Road and Green Bay Road.
Police say there is a second vehicle believed to be related to the incident that fled.
At this time, police say there is no known threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.