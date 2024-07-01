Kenosha hit-and-run accident; bicyclist hit by vehicle, seriously injured

article

Kenosha police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on Sunday, June 30. It happened near 51st Place and Sheridan Road.

Police say a 50-year-old Kenosha man sustained serious injuries. The man was initially taken to a local hospital, but was later transferred to Milwaukee by helicopter.

The Kenosha Police Department is asking the driver of the vehicle that collided with the bicyclist to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.