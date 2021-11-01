Expand / Collapse search

Kenny Chesney returns to American Family Field on May 14

By FOX6 News Digital Team
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp)

MILWAUKEE - Kenny Chesney will return to perform at American Family Field on Saturday, May 14, 2022, as part of his Here and Now 2022 Tour. He'll be joined on stage by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce; with tickets available now. 

Tickets previously purchased for the Kenny Chesney postponed concerts in 2020 and 2021 remain valid.

To celebrate the news of the Here And Now 2022 lineup, a limited number of specially priced tickets are available for purchase through Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. 

There are no special codes, clubs or sign-ups and prices will already reflect any discounts. Fans can secure their seats at brewers.com/Chesney or 414-902-4000.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, visit www.KennyChesney.com.

