Kegel’s Inn serves up an award-winning Friday fish fry

For more than 95 years Kegel’s Inn has been a go-to destination for authentic German cuisine and an award-winning Friday fish fry. Brian is in West Allis seeing how they’ve expanded their space to make a year-round "Brrrrr" Garden.

About Kegel's Inn (website)

Established in 1924, Kegel’s Inn serves up delicious traditional dishes of authentic German food and is one of the best places to catch a Friday Fish Fry in Milwaukee. Our building is a historical landmark and sports a casual and friendly atmosphere that cements lasting memories.