Expand / Collapse search

Kegel’s Inn serves up an award-winning Friday fish fry

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

For more than 95 years Kegel’s Inn has been a go-to destination for authentic German cuisine

Brian is in West Allis seeing how they’ve expanded their space to make a year-round

For more than 95 years Kegel’s Inn has been a go-to destination for authentic German cuisine and an award-winning Friday fish fry. Brian is in West Allis seeing how they’ve expanded their space to make a year-round "Brrrrr" Garden.

Have you ever dined in a yurt? It’s just one of the ways restaurants are able to stay open

Brian is at Kegel’s Inn checking out the latest craze in outdoor dining.

About Kegel's Inn (website)

Established in 1924, Kegel’s Inn serves up delicious traditional dishes of authentic German food and is one of the best places to catch a Friday Fish Fry in Milwaukee. Our building is a historical landmark and sports a casual and friendly atmosphere that cements lasting memories.

Kegel’s Inn serves up an award winning Friday fish fry

Brian has details on the newest features and food items at this West Allis landmark.

If you’re looking for authentic German cuisine, there are a handful of places in Milwaukee

Brian is in their kitchen learning more about Kegel’s time honored traditions.