Kegel’s Inn fish fry; open for dine-in, carry out, drive-thru

Today is the first Friday of Lent and many restaurants are getting ready for the annual Friday fish fry crowds.

Five hundred pounds of fish, breaded and into the fryer.

"It’s going to be a busy day," said Troy Blackburn, bartender, special event coordinator, Kegel's Inn.

Troy Blackburn

Friday fish fries are a tradition at Kegel's Inn.

"All the fish was getting breaded throughout the week getting ready for it, so it’s an exciting time of the year," said Blackburn.

The 96-year-old family-owned restaurant already has 250 reservations for the first Friday of Lent. But there are multiple ways to get your hands on one of the legendary fish fry meals.

Fish Fry at Kegel's Inn

If you haven't made a reservation, and you don't want to wait in line for a table, you can order online and pick it up at the restaurant. Or stay in your car and order a fish fry at the Kegel's Inn updated drive-thru – complete with a full menu and fenced in lane.

"You have a loaded restaurant, and they can’t get a table, so they come through the drive-thru. It’s still a way for Kegel’s Inn to reach Milwaukee without you necessarily having to sit in the restaurant," said Blackburn.

Drive-thru at Kegel's Inn

Blackburn says the real excitement is seeing people comfortable dining out again.

"In year’s past, you know it’s going to get busy, but now that people are actually leaving their houses again and coming out and supporting the business we’re seeing all the smiling faces, that’s what is most exciting about it," said Blackburn.

Kegel's Inn says they expect to serve around 800 fish fries tonight. The restaurant is open for dine-in, carry out, and drive-thru until 8 p.m.