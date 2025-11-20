Keeping friendsgiving stress free; Hosting hacks to wow your guests
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy, The Divorced Dietitian, shares tips to host a warm, welcoming and stress-free friendsgiving.
Baked Cranberry Brie Bites:
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet of puff pastry dough
- 4 mini brie bites
- 1 cup cranberry sauce—canned is perfect
- 1 container of Fresh thyme
- ¼ cup of pecan pieces
- A drizzle of honey
Instructions:
- Place the puff pastry sheets on a cutting board and cut into 2-inch squares
- Press each small square of pastry dough into a 12-cup mini muffin pan.
- Slice brie bites into quarters and add a small cube of brie into each cup.
- Add a spoonful of cranberry sauce.
- Top with pecan pieces.
- Bake at 375° for about 15 minutes until melty and golden.
- Garnish with thyme and a drizzle of honey.