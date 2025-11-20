Expand / Collapse search

Keeping friendsgiving stress free; Hosting hacks to wow your guests

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  November 20, 2025 12:05pm CST
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy, The Divorced Dietitian, shares tips to host a warm, welcoming and stress-free friendsgiving. 

Baked Cranberry Brie Bites:

Ingredients:

  • 1 sheet of puff pastry dough
  • 4 mini brie bites
  • 1 cup cranberry sauce—canned is perfect
  • 1 container of Fresh thyme
  • ¼ cup of pecan pieces
  • A drizzle of honey

Instructions:

  1. Place the puff pastry sheets on a cutting board and cut into 2-inch squares
  2. Press each small square of pastry dough into a 12-cup mini muffin pan.
  3. Slice brie bites into quarters and add a small cube of brie into each cup.
  4. Add a spoonful of cranberry sauce.
  5. Top with pecan pieces.
  6. Bake at 375° for about 15 minutes until melty and golden.
  7. Garnish with thyme and a drizzle of honey.
