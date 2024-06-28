Kayla's Playground in Franklin reopens July 1 after play surface replaced

article

Kayla's Playground in Franklin (3723 W. Puetz Road) will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1. The park had been shut down for a few weeks to remove and replace 12,000 square feet of specialized, cushioned play surface.

A news release says the playground opened in 2015. It was inspired by Kayla Runte, a little girl with cerebral palsy who passed away in 2012. After her passing, Kayla’s Krew was formed with the mission to build an all-inclusive and all-accessible playground for children with special needs to enjoy and forget about the challenges they face.

The playground has been open for nine years and the play surface, which protects children from falls and provides easy mobility for wheelchairs, walkers and strollers, was in need of replacement.

Kayla’s mother, Shelly Runte, worked with the City of Franklin’s Mayor John Nelson, Department Public Works, Kevin Schlueter and City Engineer, Glenn Morrow, to replace the playground surface.