KapCo Kids2Kids Winter Wonderland drive-thru in Grafton

Experience holiday joy and excitement from the comfort of your car at Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland, Wisconsin’s new, ultimate, drive-thru holiday destination in Grafton.

This family-friendly event is more than a light show, it is bringing communities together to collect toys for children in need and spread holiday cheer with one-of-a-kind attractions.

Tickets are currently on sale for Nov. 27 through Dec. 4. Updates on ticket availability and to make a monetary donation, visit their website.