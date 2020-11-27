KapCo Kids2Kids Winter Wonderland drive-thru in Grafton

Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland in Grafton
Get into the holiday spirit, while giving back to the community.
GRAFTON, Wis. - Experience holiday joy and excitement from the comfort of your car at Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland, Wisconsin’s new, ultimate, drive-thru holiday destination in Grafton.
This family-friendly event is more than a light show, it is bringing communities together to collect toys for children in need and spread holiday cheer with one-of-a-kind attractions.
Tickets are currently on sale for Nov. 27 through Dec. 4. Updates on ticket availability and to make a monetary donation, visit their website.
How children can safely give Santa their Christmas lists
At KapCo's Kids2Kids Winter Wonderland, kids can see Santa from the safety of their parent's car.
Hollywood set designers help build a Christmas village
At KapCo's Kids2Kids Winter Wonderland, you can experience an impressive Christmas village thanks to Hollywood and Milwaukee set designers.
Volunteers help build a winter wonderland
Young volunteers bring Santa's workshop to life in Grafton.
Kapco’s Kids2Kids Winter Wonderland is a little different this year
In its 15th year, the Kids2Kids Winter Wonderland has ways for you and your family to safely experience some holiday cheer.