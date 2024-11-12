Town of Dover crash: Semi, SUV collide near STH 20 and Britton Road

article

The Brief An SUV and a semi collided in the Town of Dover on Monday, Nov. 11. Paramedic Unit crew assessed both drivers for injuries. The driver of the semi was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant for further evaluation.



One person was transported to the hospital following a crash in Racine County on Monday, Nov. 11. It happened around 4 p.m. near STH 20 and Britton Road in the Town of Dover.

Officials say an empty semi tractor/trailer had been traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when it struck a northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been traveling northbound on Britton Road.

Paramedic Unit crew assessed both drivers for injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Semi crash, Town of Dover (Courtesy: Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department)

The driver of Trailblazer declined medical transport from the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant for further evaluation.