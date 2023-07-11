Kansasville house fire, lightning strike suspected as cause

article

A Racine County family is displaced, without a home due to a fire Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near Cox and Church. Kansasville Fire & Rescue said there was smoke in the home and they could hear cracking sounds.

The fire is believed to have been sparked after a lighting strike. It caused extensive damage as the fire spread along the chimney and all the way to the finished basement of the home.

One firefighter was sent to a hospital for evaluation and treatment due to apparent heat exhaustion.

The two residents safely evacuated the home, along with their pet.

Multiple departments were at the scene until 7:30 am.