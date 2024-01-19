Kansasville crash, 1 hurt; recent accidents at intersection

article

One person was injured in a crash in Kansasville, Racine County, on Thursday, Jan. 18, at an intersection that has seen multiple crashes recently.

According to the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD), around 9:30 a.m., KFRD along with Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of County Highway A (Plank Road) and State Highway 75 (Beaumont Avenue) in the Town of Dover.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found two vehicles with moderate damage and airbag deployment in the intersection and crash debris strewn across the traffic lanes.

Traffic through the area was temporarily blocked while emergency responders helped the people involved in the crash and removed the vehicles and debris from the roadway.

The crash involved a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Camry. The driver and only person that was in the Camry declined medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital for further evaluation and treatment of injuries from the crash that were not believed to be life-threatening. The passenger of the Corolla denied injury and refused examination or treatment at the scene.

One of the damaged vehicles.