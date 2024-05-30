Kansasville collision between dump truck, pickup; fuel leak contained

article

Emergency crews responded on Wednesday afternoon, May 29 to a collision between a dump truck and pickup at the intersection of County Highway A (Plank Road) and County Highway J (English Settlement Avenue).

Officials say the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kansasville Fire & Rescue was dispatched along with the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Crews had to contain a diesel fuel leak.

There were no injuries requiring medical transport.

Collision between dump truck and pickup in Kansasville

Traffic through the affected area was reopened by about 4:45 p.m.