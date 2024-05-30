Expand / Collapse search

Kansasville collision between dump truck, pickup; fuel leak contained

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 30, 2024 5:43am CDT
Racine County
KANSASVILLE, Wis. - Emergency crews responded on Wednesday afternoon, May 29 to a collision between a dump truck and pickup at the intersection of County Highway A (Plank Road) and County Highway J (English Settlement Avenue). 

Officials say the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kansasville Fire & Rescue was dispatched along with the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Crews had to contain a diesel fuel leak. 

There were no injuries requiring medical transport.

Traffic through the affected area was reopened by about 4:45 p.m.