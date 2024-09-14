Vice President Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit planned for Friday

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 20, returning to the battleground state for the fourth time since she launched her White House campaign in July.

Harris' entry into the race has enlivened the Democratic Party's base in Wisconsin, particularly in areas where she must run up big margins to carry a state that Joe Biden flipped from Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

Her campaign said that since she entered the race, supporters in Wisconsin have knocked on more than 500,000 doors and that since last week's debate with Trump, the campaign has signed up more than 3,000 new volunteers.

When Biden was still running, organizers in Wisconsin said they had trouble getting volunteers to go door to door, a staple of any campaign.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has been campaigning in Wisconsin, visiting Wausau and Superior on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance plans to speak in Eau Claire on Wednesday, Sept. 18.