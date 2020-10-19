Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris holds virtual early vote rally in Milwaukee Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris will take part in a virtual Milwaukee rally on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) participates in the vice presidential debate against U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the University of Utah on Oct. 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The virtual rally will be to kick off the first day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin. It will include Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Wisconsinites can visit iwillvote.com/WI for more information on how to cast their ballot. 

This is a developing story.

