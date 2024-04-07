K-9 officer stabbed in line of duty, recovering at animal hospital

article

A K-9 officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was stabbed while on duty and is now recovering at an animal hospital.

The attack happened March 29 after officers responded to a report of a "suicidal male."

The man was armed with a knife and, after being contacted by officers, started a fire in the apartment where he was located.

The man then charged at the officers, and that was when K-9 Enzo ran up and bit him, but was stabbed multiple times.

The department released imagery showing officers carrying Enzo to safety. The dog was then airlifted to another location.

Authorities have video of Enzo on the mend and walking with his handler.

