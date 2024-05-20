Justin Timberlake to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 28

article

Due to overwhelming demand, Justin Timberlake is bringing 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,' produced by Live Nation, to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 28, 2024.

The performance consists of 29 songs across two stages, including a stacked set of fan-favorites like "My Love," "Cry Me a River," "Suit & Tie," "Rock Your Body," "SexyBack" and many more.

A press release says the night concludes with a jaw-dropping performance of "Mirrors" where Timberlake floats over the audience on the LED screen of tiny mirrors. The screen tilts at multiple angles, allowing Timberlake to lean towards the crowd during the last chorus singalong.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Citi presales on Tuesday, May 21, through Wednesday, May 22.

General onsale begins on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at www.justintimberlake.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, May 22, at 5 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S. dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, May 22, at 5 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up

The tour also offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level at all shows.

Packages vary, but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section located next to the b-stage with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue and more. For additional information, visit www.vipnation.com.