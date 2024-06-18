Juneteenth-themed bus unveiled by Milwaukee County Transit System

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System presents the county’s first Juneteenth-themed bus on Tuesday afternoon, June 18 at the MCTS fleet facility on W. Vine Street.

The bus was designed for the 53rd annual Juneteenth celebration.

A news release says the design for the Juneteeth-theme bus was created by two student artists, Adjua Nsoroma and Alex Solis, from TRUE Skool in Milwaukee.

The bus design will be unveiled by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley around 1 p.m. Tuesday – along with the two students who created the design.

The design is meant to honor the significance of Juneteenth.

The release says the bus will travel around Milwaukee for one year starting on Juneteenth Day – Wednesday, June 19.