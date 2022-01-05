Expand / Collapse search

Journey Martial Arts: Reach 2022 fitness potential

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Journey Martial Arts: Reach 2022 fitness potential

Brian is in Waukesha previewing the event that helps encourage those with disabilities to achieve their highest potential in life.

Later this month Journey Martial Arts is holding their annual Kick-A-Thon and hopes you can help. Brian is in Waukesha previewing the event that helps encourage those with disabilities to achieve their highest potential in life.

Later this month Journey Martial Arts is holding their annual Kick-A-Thon and hopes you can help

Brian is in Waukesha previewing the event that helps encourage those with disabilities to achieve their highest potential in life.