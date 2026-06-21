Jordenne Butler from Onalaska crowned Miss Wisconsin 2026

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The Brief 27-year-old Jordenne Butler from Onalaska was crowned Miss Wisconsin 2026. Among other gifts and awards, Butler will receive more than $17,000 in scholarships. She will compete for the title of Miss America 2027 later in the year in Florida.



Jordenne Butler, a 27-year-old woman from Onalaska, swept the title of Miss Wisconsin 2026 on Saturday night, June 20.

Butler was among a field of 31 contestants representing their communities across the state. She will compete for the title of Miss America 2027 the first week of September in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Miss River City

What we know:

Competing as Miss River City, Butler will receive $17,000 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards. Butler also won preliminary talent, evening gown, and health & fitness award honors. With those awards, Butler earned another $950 in scholarships.

For the talent phase of the competition, Butler performed a jazz dance to "That’s Life." Her Community Service Initiative is Building Resilience for Healthy Futures, which aims to empower children who have faced adversity through social awareness and compassionate outreach, guiding them toward brighter and healthier futures.

The crowning of Miss Wisconsin

A graduate of Viterbo University, Butler received a degree in marketing. She began her dance training at the age of three and has performed with competitive dance groups and was a member of Viterbo's dance team.

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She has been a competitor in the Miss America Opportunity since the age of 13, when she competed as a teen delegate. She also held the title of Miss Wisconsin’s Teen in 2015.

What they're saying:

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Jordenne serve as our Miss Wisconsin 2026," said Executive Director Meghan DeMore. "It is apparent in everything Jordenne does and says that she has a true heart for this organization and for all the people she meets. As a former Miss Wisconsin’s Teen (2015), it is exciting to welcome her back to serve as a titleholder in this organization. We look forward to supporting her in this journey and having her represent us across the state and at Miss America 2027."

Semifinalists

What we know:

Miss Green Bay Area, Olivia Heuer, Wisconsin Rapids, "People’s Choice" winner, $600 Scholarship

Miss Northern Lights, Kylee Duessler, Sturgeon Bay, Semifinalist $500 Scholarship

Miss Great Lakes, Roselyn Pacheco, Racine , Semifinalist, $500 Scholarship

Miss Racine , Rosie Miliacca, Oak Creek , Semifinalist, $500 Scholarship

Miss Door County, Kaylee Griep, Brussels, Semifinalist, $500 Scholarship

Miss Turtle Creek, Catherine Delinda Smith, Janesville, Semifinalist, $500 Scholarship

Court of Honor

What we know:

Fourth Runner-up, Miss Wood Violet, Evelyn Green, Oshkosh, $1,000 Scholarship

Third Runner-up, Miss Madison, Ava Ernst, Madison, $1,500 Scholarship

Second Runner-up, Miss Capital City, Jasmine Peck, St. Francis , $2,000 Scholarship

First Runner-up, Miss Rock River Valley, Christel Rivera, Racine , $4,000 Scholarship