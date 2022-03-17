Jordan Jones sentencing; Marquette dean death in February 2020

A Milwaukee County judge is sentencing Jordan Jones on Thursday afternoon, March 17 for the hit-and-run crash that killed Marquette University Dean Joe Daniels in February 2020.

NOTE: FOX6 News plans to stream this sentencing hearing – which is scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m.

Jordan Jones

Jones pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a charge of "knowingly operating while suspended (cause death)." A second charge of hit-and-run resulting in death was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Criminal complaint details

The criminal complaint against Jones says multiple surveillance cameras in the area captured the crash that happened at 10t and Wisconsin in February 2020.

The complaint indicates officers at the scene of the crash located the suspect vehicle about 300 feet from where the collision occurred. One officer noted "significant damage to the passenger side of the hood and windshield." He could also "smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the hole" in the windshield.

Crash at 10th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Three days after the incident, a woman who had been arrested after she told officers she was the driver of the striking vehicle "wished to make a full statement to officers regarding exactly what happened the evening of the crash." The woman told police, with her attorney present, that she was not driving the striking vehicle but instead had been using her cellphone and not paying attention while Jones drove. She said a short time after exiting the freeway, "there was a bang and glass breaking."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says "Jones pulled the car over and told (the woman) she needed to switch seats with him because she had a driver's license." The pair exited the vehicle and the woman "called 911 but hung up after she got transferred by the operator." The woman told police she knew Jones "was on probation and that he did not have a driver's license." The woman also stated that "Jones told the police that she was driving and she did too, but she was scared and things got out of control and she didn't know what to do," the complaint says.

Crash at 10th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, investigators conducted a follow-up interview with Jordan Jones at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. He was in custody and handcuffed during the interview. During this interview, Jones continued to maintain that the woman was driving. When the questioning officer told Jones he didn't think the woman was the driver of the car, the complaint says Jones "appeared nervous and began taking deep breaths." Jones then replied, "I'm not supposed to be driving, I don't have a license." Jones stated "this was a very sticky situation for him because he is a felon." He then inferred that police "wanted him." The questioning officer then told Jones "whoever was actually driving should be held responsible for being the driver." Jones replied with, "but it's an accident."

Joe Daniels

Jones was originally scheduled to be sentenced last month. But it was rescheduled because online court records show Jones failed to comply with two appointments to complete a pre-sentence investigation.

This is a developing story.