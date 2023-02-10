Johnsonville new sponsor of Summerfest

article

Johnsonville has been announced as Summerfest's new sponsor starting with Summerfest 2023.

The partnership includes Johnsonville Summerville's footprint and stage at Summerfest, as well as its designation as Summerfest's Official Sausage, Hot Dog, and Sausage Stick.

The Johnsonville Summerville footprint will be on the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, featuring an intimate outdoor patio-like stage area spotlighting Wisconsin-based artists. Throughout the Summerville area, fans will enjoy grilling demonstrations and contests, sampling of new Johnsonville products, backyard games such as cornhole, a pop-up Johnsonville Marketplace store and other promotions.

Johnsonville products – from brats, cheddar smoked sausages, hot dogs, chicken sausage and its new summer sausage snack sticks – will also be available for sale at Summerville and throughout Henry Maier Festival Park during Summerfest.

"The Johnsonville founders started their family in Milwaukee, with Ralph being born here. Even today, with the current family owners living in the greater Milwaukee area, our connection and involvement here have always been priorities to the family and the business," said Shelly Stayer, Johnsonville owner and board chair. "We're no stranger to partnering with major Wisconsin sporting and entertainment organizations, so wherever the fun takes place, Johnsonville enjoys being a part of that and adding to that fun."

"As one of Wisconsin's family-owned legacy companies, we are thrilled to have Johnsonville join our roster of sponsors at Summerfest as we celebrate our 55th anniversary," said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "This new partnership celebrates hometown pride and provides the opportunity to showcase the Johnsonville brand and products during the festival."

For more information, visit Summerfest.com