Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

article

Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera.

Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.

The suspect is described as a female, white, with blonde hair. She may have had an oxygen tank with her.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information that could assist police in this matter, you are urged to call 920-699-2111.