Expand / Collapse search

John Mulaney at Fiserv Forum, August tour stop announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

John Mulaney (Courtesy: Fiserv Forum)

MILWAUKEE - Comedian John Mulaney announced 16 additional shows on the second leg of his "John Mulaney: From Scratch" tour on Tuesday – including a stop at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Aug. 20. 

General ticket sales start Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com 

This latest announcement follows the addition of a third show, due to popular demand, in both New York and Chicago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian. In 2018, he traveled the U.S. with a sold-out "Kid Gorgeous" tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

In 2015, he released "The Comeback Kid," also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career." In 2012, his Comedy Central special "New In Town" had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive." 

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical variety special "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.

Aaron Rodgers Instagram post: 'Gratitude' for people in his life
article

Aaron Rodgers Instagram post: 'Gratitude' for people in his life

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted to Instagram on Monday night, Feb, 21, expressing gratitude for the special people in his life.

Fiserv Forum hosts 7 events in 6 days; sports, concerts, more
article

Fiserv Forum hosts 7 events in 6 days; sports, concerts, more

Fiserv Forum is preparing for its busiest week of events since the arena opened in 2018.

Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition: FOX6, proud sponsor

Watch as student entrepreneurs from across Wisconsin pitch their business to a panel of local celebrity judges. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship! A Viewer’s Choice Award and scholarships and prizes will be awarded to all finalists.