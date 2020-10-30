Expand / Collapse search

Joe Biden holds private meeting with Wisconsin Dems in Milwaukee

2020 Election
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Milwaukee Friday

Joe Biden will hold a small gathering at Mitchell International Airport Friday evening around 6:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes his way to Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 30 -- for a private meeting at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The location is sparking some questions -- after President Trump's request for an event there was denied.

Airport officials say they denied President Trump's request because his event would have disrupted air traffic -- and was in violation of the City of Milwaukee's public gathering policy. 

Because Biden's meeting is small and private, airport officials said it did not need approval. 

Details have not been released on exactly who will be meeting with Biden. But FOX6 News is told the focus will be on getting out the vote.

"As Wisconsin goes, so goes this nation. One of those things we’ve been working on really hard is trying to make sure we’re turning out these voters. Making sure people are going out and voting early and don’t wait until election day," said Chris Walton, Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Chairman.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County plans to meet with Biden near the intersection of Layton and Howell to welcome Biden when his plane lands.

