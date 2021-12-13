Expand / Collapse search

Jill Biden Wisconsin visit; will meet Waukesha parade crash victims

By AP author
Published 
Waukesha Christmas Parade
Associated Press
article

VIRGINIA, USA - DECEMBER 10: First Lady of the United States Jill Biden visits Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia to participate in a Toys for Tots drive with military families on December 10, 2021 (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agen

WAUKESHA, Wis. - First lady Jill Biden is planning to meet with families of victims and others who were at a Christmas parade in Waukesha where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

The White House said Biden will begin her day Wednesday by attending a Forbes 50 Over 50 and Know Your Value event in New York City. She will then travel to Milwaukee to visit Children's Wisconsin hospital and meet with frontline health care workers who cared for victims of the parade crash in Waukesha. She will also watch children receive COVID-19 vaccinations and talk with them and their families.

Children's Wisconsin

Children's Wisconsin

Biden's final stop will be in Waukesha to meet with families and first responders from the parade tragedy.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his vehicle into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people.

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

Biden will be joined in Wisconsin by Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

