Jill Biden Wisconsin visit; campaign rally set for Madison

The Brief First Lady Jill Biden will be in Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 14 to campaign for Kamala Harris. Biden plans a campaign rally in Madison. Also in Wisconsin this weekend, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders – who is making stops in Superior and Baraboo.



The campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Friday, Oct. 11 that First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to battleground states including Wisconsin through Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Jill Biden's visit to Wisconsin is set for Monday, Oct. 14 – when she will campaign in Madison.

Biden will be in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 12, northern Nevada on Sunday, Detroit on Monday morning, and in the Philadelphia suburbs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will travel to Superior and Baraboo on Saturday, Oct. 12 to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.