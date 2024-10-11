Expand / Collapse search

Jill Biden Wisconsin visit; campaign rally set for Madison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 11, 2024 11:02am CDT
2024 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 10: US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the Girls Leading Change event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - The campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Friday, Oct. 11 that First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to battleground states including Wisconsin through Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Jill Biden's visit to Wisconsin is set for Monday, Oct. 14 – when she will campaign in Madison. 

Biden will be in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 12, northern Nevada on Sunday, Detroit on Monday morning, and in the Philadelphia suburbs on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will travel to Superior and Baraboo on Saturday, Oct. 12 to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.