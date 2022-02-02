JetBlue flights begin March 27 from Milwaukee

article

Tickets are now on sale for JetBlue Airways’ new nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport and New York/John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The flights begin on March 27 and will be flown seven days per week from Milwaukee to both destinations.

JetBlue announced they would be launching nonstop service from MKE in April of last year. Additionally, these new routes will allow for easy connections to other destinations from New York and Boston.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

JetBlue’s MKE flights will be operated by brand new 140-seat Airbus A220 aircraft with wider seats,bigger windows, extra-large overhead bins, spacious restrooms, and the latest in-flight tech and free entertainment at every seat.

Tickets are available for purchase now at jetblue.com, on the JetBlue mobile app, or on popular travel websites.