JetBlue expands to MKE; nonstop flights to Boston, JFK

There are now two easy ways to get to Boston or New York City from Milwaukee. JetBlue officially launched its nonstop service to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Sunday.

JetBlue announced it has officially launched service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), with the first flight arriving in Milwaukee Sunday morning.

One flight daily will take you to and from Boston or New York's JFK airport.

Schedule for flights out of MKE:

MKE-BOS Flight #2230

5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m

MKE-JFK Flight #680

9:57 a.m.- 12:59 p.m.

"Milwaukee County is thrilled that JetBlue will bring more tourists and business travelers from New York and Boston to Milwaukee and beyond. Our amazing lakefront, cultural attractions, restaurants, and breweries are just some of the ways that Milwaukee offers guests a world-class experience," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "I commend the Airport team for successfully recruiting JetBlue to MKE. We are excited to use the new service!"

"JetBlue’s outstanding customer service and in-flight product will be a big hit for Milwaukee travelers," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik, who also serves on the VISIT Milwaukee Board of Directors. "Many people have been asking when JetBlue would come to Milwaukee. I’m glad that day has arrived. With our community’s support, JetBlue will do well here and carry many travelers to New York and Boston."

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) currently offers nonstop flights to 35+ destinations coast-to-coast, and more than 200 international destinations are available with just one connection.

