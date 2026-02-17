Jesse Jackson remembered by Dontre Hamilton's family in fight for justice

The Brief The family of Dontre Hamilton said Jesse Jackson helped bring national attention to their fight for justice after a police shooting. Jackson marched with the family in Milwaukee and invited them to speak in Chicago in 2015. Hamilton’s relatives continue to advocate for police accountability and transparency.



A Milwaukee family is remembering Rev. Jesse Jackson as a national figure who helped amplify their fight for justice after the 2014 police shooting death of Dontre Hamilton.

What we know:

The longtime civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, died Tuesday, Feb. 17, at his home in Chicago. He was 84.

Jackson supported Milwaukee families in high-profile cases and visited as recently as 2023.

One of these cases involved the death of Hamilton.

The backstory:

Hamilton, 31, was shot 14 times in April 2014 by a now former Milwaukee police officer after being awakened while sleeping in Red Arrow Park. The officer was fired but never criminally charged.

The shooting sparked months of protests across Milwaukee.

In 2015, Jackson invited Hamilton’s family to share their story at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago. That same year, he stood with them on the steps of the federal courthouse in Milwaukee and marched through the city as they pushed for a federal civil rights case.

What they're saying:

Family members say Jackson continued to inspire them in the years that followed, forming a relationship born out of tragedy that lasted more than a decade.

"He showed up and he continued to show up even after the situation," said Dameion Perkins, Dontre Hamilton’s brother. "He wasn’t just speaking about black people. He spoke about all different colors and just equality for everybody."

His brother, Nate Hamilton, Jr., said Jackson’s presence left a lasting impression.

"It’s just an honor to be able to follow and be able to say, ‘Hey, I knew a man who inspired me to be who I am today,’" he said.

"Anytime we called him, he showed up," said Nate Hamilton Jr., Dontre Hamilton’s brother. "He was a real person, and he was quick about his actions."

Big picture view:

Following Hamilton’s death, the Milwaukee Police Department began using body cameras, a change the family had pushed for. Years later, they continue to advocate for police transparency and accountability.

