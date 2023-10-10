Jerry Seinfeld hints at 'Seinfeld' reunion 25 years after show ended

"Seinfeld" co-creator and actor Jerry Seinfeld hinted that a reunion for the popular sitcom may be in the works.

During a recent performance for his comedy show, Seinfeld, 69, teased that he and co-creator Larry David were working on a special project for fans.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret. Here’s what I’ll tell you. OK? But you can’t tell anybody," Seinfeld began in an Instagram video shared by Boston Global Media CEO Linda Henry.

"Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see."

From left to right, Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld. (Credit: Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The audience was heard cheering in the background as Seinfeld participated in a Q&A session after his stand-up show at the Wang Theatre in Boston, Saturday.

The iconic sitcom ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, airing 180 episodes – and many fans wanted the hit show to continue, but Seinfeld felt differently at the time.

"I remember when I was in the ninth season and I was thinking maybe it's time to wrap this up, and I remember inviting Michael [Richards] and Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and Jason [Alexander] to my dressing room and we all just sat there and we stared at each other," he told reporters during a press conference in 2021.

"I went, ‘I was thinking maybe this is our moment to make a good exit.’ We've had a lot of good fortune here. Maybe we shouldn't push our luck too far. And we all agreed that this was the right moment," he continued.

"Seinfeld" was nominated for 68 Emmy Awards, winning 10, and is widely regarded as one of the best comedies made to date. (Credit: SCOTT FLYNN/AFP via Getty Images)

"And I remember it's the only time we all got together in a dressing room, the four of us, to make that decision. That was powerful, I remember that… I remember because as soon as we all agreed, that was it. You know, if the four of us agreed, I know it wasn't going to go further," Seinfeld recalled.

Larry David, left, and Jerry Seinfeld co-created the popular comedy sitcom "Seinfeld." (Getty Images )

Dubbed the "show about nothing," "Seinfeld" follows four friends living in Manhattan. The series was nominated for 68 Emmy Awards, won 10, and is widely regarded as one of the best comedies of all time.

