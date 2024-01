Evidence presented during Jennifer Crumbley's trial Monday included video of the parents learning that their son was the Oxford High School shooter, along with video of the shooter's first police interview. Both Jennifer and her husband James are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

FOX 2 will stream the trial in the liveplayer above. Court was delayed Tuesday due to weather and will resume when the jury arrives. *Refresh this story with the latest updates*

12:08 p.m. - Witness dismissed + Jury breaks for lunch

11:59 a.m. - Defense starts cross-examination

The defense mentioned to the judge she had quite a bit of cross-examination for the next witness.

11:30 a.m. - Prosecution calls next witness

Andrew Smith works for a real estate company and is an attorney. His primary work was running the operations of a real estate portfolio with some 700 employees. Jennifer Crumbley was the marketing director for the company.

The first two exhibits were text threads between Smith and Crumbley. Smith noted the texts from Crumbley's phone had been deleted. They included an image of a math assignment the shooter had drawn, as well as a text reading "The gun is gone and so are the bullets."

Smith also said it would have been fine if Crumbley had to take her son to work or if she had to leave. Crumbley had told Smith she had to get her son counseling.

Around 1 p.m. on Nov. 30, he heard yelling or screaming come from down the hall. He saw her racing down the hall. "I recalled her saying there was an active shooter at her child's school," he said. Then he got a text message on his thread about a gun being gone from her home.

He later got a phone call from Crumbley, who had expressed concern about the shooting at Oxford High School. He said he heard sirens in the background.

The text thread between Jennifer Crumbley and Andrew Smith. Many of these texts were deleted from Jennifer's phone. This is a screenshot from Andrew's phone.

Smith later said he was a bit confused by Crumbley's text message asking him not to judge her. She said "I need my job." He also said her employment was terminated by the company a short time later.

11:25 a.m. - Prosecution resumes cross-examination

Like his questioning of Shawn Hopkins, Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast went through many of the facts the shooter's mother was aware of her son, including purchasing him a firearm, his hallucinations, and that they took him to a shooting range days earlier.

Ejak was then sent home.

10:50 a.m. - Defense starts cross-examination

When the defense asked Ejak about the shooter's response to him holding his backpack, he testified "he didn't appear to even care that I was holding his backpack." For context, the weapon used in the shooting was in Jennifer Crumbley's son's backpack.

Ejak also said there was no discipline that was required after the disturbing images and the moment when the shooter was seen looking up bullets.

The defense also asked Ejak if he was aware of anyone notifying Jennifer Crumbley about the violent images and drawings. He responded he wasn't aware of any other communication besides the meeting the Crumbley parents had with the counselor where they discussed the math worksheet.

Ejak characterized the meeting with Jennifer Crumbley as one over mental health and not for discipline. He said there was no discipline warranted, and he was more concerned he got the help he needed.

Ejak was also aware the shooter had watched a violent video in class - though he didn't watch it.

"Since it was described as ‘not like a live event,’ and due to the fact that most teenagers are watching violent movies, video games, prerecorded on YouTube, it doesn't rise to the occasion where you would be concerned," Ejak said.

The defense is asking more questions about how aware Ejak was of the shooter's activities and whether his knowledge would have risen to considering discipline for Jennifer Crumbley's son.

"He did not pose a threat to the school," he said.

Ejak also testified to the community's love of firearms due to its proximity to hunting areas. Firearms hunting season was still ongoing during this meeting in school.

10:23 a.m. - Jury is seated + Prosecution calls witness

The first witness called Tuesday was Nicholas Ejak, who was the dean of students at Oxford High School during the shooting.

Ejak worked in the district for only a few months before Nov. 29. The first exhibit shown during Ejak's testimony was an email from an English teacher about a student looking up bullets in her class. Here's what it said:

"Good morning. I had a student during the first hour today, (shooter's name), who was on his phone looking at different bullets at the end of the first hour today, as I was walking around the room, passing out their essays. I didn't get a chance to investigate it a bit further since it was the end of the hour. Now that he's on my radar, I'm also noticing that some of his previous work that he's completed from earlier in the year leans a bit toward the violent side I could bring down these things later to later today during my fifth hour prep if you would like them."

The next day , another teacher mentioned drawings the same student had made on a math assignment. They included a drawing of a gun and disturbing words.

After reviewing the worksheet, Ejak walked down to the counselor's office and notified Shawn Hopkins to ask him to speak with him. Hopkins went and retrieved the shooter from class and had a meeting with him. Ejak was present for the meeting.

After sitting in during the call between the shooter, Hopkins, and Jennifer Crumbley, Ejak retrieved the shooter's backpack from his classroom and brought it the office. His understanding was they would be getting the shooter mental help.

MORE: Watch Counselor Shawn Hopkins' testimony here

It wasn't the first time that Ejak had sat in on a meeting that included attempting to connect a student with mental health services and coordinating with his parents.

Ejak mentioned he didn't have any reasonable suspicion to search the shooter's backpack. Students typically show signs of nervousness when officials handle their belongings when something is inside a backpack that shouldn't be.

He also mentioned Jennifer Crumbley's response to asking to get the shooter help that day as "odd" because she said they had to go back to work.

Because the shooter would be at home alone

Jennifer Crumbley with her defense attorney Shannon Smith on Day 4 of the involuntary manslaughter trial.

The trial so far

The videos shown in court were the first police interviews of the shooter after he killed four students and the first meeting with the Crumbley parents.

Prosecutors briefly questioned Det. Sgt. Joe Brian of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, who conducted the interview.

Brian testified he’s had to tell parents before of crimes that children are suspected of committing, and that a common reaction is for parents to cry, be in disbelief, and ask, "Why?" – all of which were seen in reactions from the Crumbleys.

Other witnesses who testified Monday included Kira Pennock, the owner of the farm where the Crumbleys boarded their horses, and Shawn Hopkins, the school counselor who called the parents to the school the morning of the shooting.

Part of the prosecution's case is alleging that Crumbley cared more for her horses than her son.

Pennock testified that Crumbley didn’t talk much about her son, and that Pennock had only ever met Crumbley’s son maybe once or twice.

Pennock testified she remembered Crumbley making a comment once that her son was "weird" and how she wished he did "normal kid things." Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald then asked if she ever heard Jennifer talk positively about her son.

"There was nothing truly positive when she was talking about him," Pennock testified. "There were quite a few times that she had voiced that he was an ‘oopsie baby.’"

Hopkins said he was concerned about the student being left alone, so he kept the student in his office while he got ahold of the parents and they drove to the school.

Hopkins testified that his expectation for the meeting was to set a plan with the parents to get help for their son, and his hope was that they’d take him home that day and seek help from a list of therapists and counselors that was provided. Neither was accomplished.

Hopkins testified that he was taken aback and confused at the response from the parents. He said Jennifer Crumbley stated that it was "not possible" to get her son help that day because they had to return to work.