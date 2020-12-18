Exchange gifts: Some fun white elephant gift ideas

It's a popular way to exchange gifts with extended friends and family during the holidays. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun white elephant gift ideas.

World’s Smallest Wacky Packages - Open up a fun surprise of mini-figures with World’s Smallest’s Wacky Packages! Whatever you open up will be a total surprise of mini-figures riffing on branded faves.

Mistaken Lyrics Coasters - These cork coasters champion getting the words to famous songs so-completely-wrong.We all have that one friend. No matter how many times you correct them, they will always belt out "Hold me closer, Tony Danza." Embrace the hilarity of getting the lyrics to "Tiny Dancer" and other songs so wrong with these clever coasters. The cork designs come in two styles: classic rock and greatest hits. Classic rock includes hits like "I Wanna Hold Your Ham." And then there are the greatest hits, with tunes like "Hit Me With Your Pet Shark." Each set of six laugh-out-loud coasters makes a memorable housewarming or "just because" gift. Our suggestion: Use them to spark a round of mistaken lyrics karaoke. Designed by Eve Trester-Wilson and Kristen von Minden. Made in Austin, Texas.

Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers - This card game relies on everyone's bad humor – you heard that right — to come up pun-derful phrases that combine two random words like "sewing" and "presidents." The general rule? The punnier, the better.

Mop Shoe Covers - These mop shoe covers are great for someone who hates to clean. Now all they have to do is wear these as slippers and walk around the house!

Bike Pizza Cutter- Pizza cutter, but make it fun! If they're a bike lover, it even comes with a stand so that they can display it as a cute kitchen decoration.

Toilet Bowl Light- You may think this gift is a complete joke, but anyone who's tried going to the bathroom in the dark knows it's anything but. This LED motion night light activates as soon as they approach the toilet and changes colors at the flip of a switch.

Things I Want To Say At Work But Can't! - Because the struggle is all too real. During particularly stressful times, they can turn to this NSFW coloring book to voice their frustrations, unwind from a hard day's work, or both.

Kitty Litter Zen Garden- This tiny desk accessory will earn a big laugh whenever they put it to use. It's not just about the giggles: Raking the sand in this 3-inch litter box brings a sense of calm, too.

Face Socks - Since you don't know which lucky victim — er, recipient — will pick this gift, you're better off customizing these socks with your (beautiful) face. Just submit your best photo, choose from one of 10 sock colors, and let this Etsy shop handle the rest.

Crafting with Cat Hair -Turn fur balls into something useful with these ideas, ranging from coin purses to knit mittens. Gross or genius? Try it and see.

My First Fire Prank - Pull off something funny this holiday season with this prank gift box by Prank-O.