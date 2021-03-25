Some sweet things to fill those Easter baskets with minus the sugar

Easter is right around the corner -- and this year you can leave the chocolate bunnies and jellybeans to Peter Cottontail. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some sweet things to fill those baskets with minus the sugar.

Baby to Preschool

● Infantino Lil' Nibble Teethers Carrot - This teether is right-sized for little hands, with built-in handles, and textures to help with developmental growth while satisfying the baby's need to soothe tender gums

● This cuddly stuffed animal bunny comes with a removable swaddle blanket.

● Baby Boys Easter Outfit Infant Bunny Vest Top +Rabbit Shorts - Cotton blend and super soft fabric, durable and comfy!

● Soft plush slippers for children! Enjoy the adorable cartoon animal, nice designer upper, soft & anti-slip solid rubber sole and comfort warm lined with these plush slippers, indoors and out! A soft plush is perfect for comfort and warmth.

● Play Foam - Preschoolers can express creativity with squishy, squashy Playfoam that never dries out! Safe & Non-Toxic: Playfoam is non-toxic, gluten free, and nut free

Elementary school

● Surprise Growing Unicorn Hatching Rainbow Egg Creative and fun unicorn egg just add water to hatch your own unicorn friend or choose Dino Eggs & discover 12 unique dinosaurs. Kids can feel like a real paleontologist excavating up unique toy dinosaurs from the dino eggs. Once dug up, find the appropriate card describing the history and characteristics of the dinosaur.



● Dino eggs - discovery 12 unique dinosaurs. kids can feel like a real paleontologist excavating unique toy dinos.

● Easter Egg Sidewalk Chalk brings vibrant color to kids' outdoor art and chalk games. - This chalk is ideal for drawing broad strokes on sidewalks and driveways.

● Soothing Bunny Night Light - Mubarek nightlight offers a gentle and calming glow for children of all ages to drive away darkness and accompany children at bedtime, so parents can sleep well at night, too.

● Coding Critters™ Bopper, Hip & Hop Coding Play Set - Introduce your little one to coding with this screen-free set that teaches kids how to code Bopper, Hip & Hop's story book adventure. Kids can learn how to code Bopper to pick up her carrot, push Hop on the log swing and so much more. Not only does this fun set jumpstart your children's STEM knowledge, but it also provides them with three darling bunny friends they won't want to be without.

● Bunny Lip Smacker The carrot cake flavor is sure to satisfy your dessert craving while keeping your lips soft & moisturized.

Tweens and Teens

● Makeup lovers and PEEPS® fans in the US will be able to shop this freshly hatched collection a Hipdot.com - Bringing you the Easter delight you never knew you needed, HipDot and PEEPS are excited to announce their limited edition cosmetic collaboration, launching at HipDot.com

● PEEPS® Eyeshadow Palette ($16): It’s the perfect Easter basket filler! The PEEPS® Eyeshadow Palette incorporates your favorite colorful Spring treats into your beauty routine. This six-shade palette includes high pay-off, soft and buttery shades in brights and neutrals in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes.

● PEEPS® Sponge Set ($24): Nothing says Spring more than the tasty Marshmallow goodness of PEEPS®. Celebrate your love for the sweet treat with a colorful four-piece PEEPS® Chick Sponge Set. Each sponge is super soft and made with latex-free foam to flawlessly blend makeup to a skin-like finish.

● HIPDOT x PEEPS® Collection ($40): For fans who want to express their PEEPSONALITY® to the fullest, the HIPDOT x PEEPS® Collection provides both the eyeshadow palette and sponge set.

● Lush Easter Products

○ Avo-Good Easter - The hot Millennial trend in showers: this avocado-shaped soap filled with citrusy scents that'll boost your mood faster than a brunch mimosa

○ Bunny Buttercheeks - Two cocoa buttery balls of skin-softening goodness, Bunny Buttercheeks is a great gift for bath lovers young or old. They come packed up in a handy recycled card cutout, so you can easily take these two fizzers well...anywhere, really...and bring sweet joy to anyone you gift them to.

○ Muddy Carrots - Every slice of Muddy Carrots is packed with a creamy carrot soap triangle surrounded by a cleansing, muddy mix.

○ Golden Egg - Sparkly, golden and sweet, bath bomb Golden Egg is back for Easter with a palm-free base and colorful surprise inside to delight every bunny.