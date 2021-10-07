Expand / Collapse search

Jeffrey Norman to present vision, plan for leading MPD

Jeffrey Norman to interview for police chief

Jeffrey Norman will have a chance to share his vision and plan for leading MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Thursday, Oct. 7 will take the next step in removing the "acting" portion of his job title. Norman will be interviewed in the open session at the Fire and Police Commission meeting. 

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) voted unanimously Thursday night, Sept. 2 to invite current Milwaukee Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to apply for the job as its sole applicant.

While Norman would not have any competition, commissioners said he still is not guaranteed the job.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

Last month, commissioners voted to not open the search to others to sped up what has already been a long process but said Norman will still need to submit application documents, including a resume, and go through a public interview process.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not had a permanent police chief since August 2020 when the FPC voted to demote former Chief Alfonso Morales.

During Thursday's meeting, Norman will have a chance to share his vision and plan for leading MPD. 

The exact dates for the public input portion of the process have not been set. However, in November the Fire and Police Commission will vote on whether to appoint Norman as the official police chief. 

