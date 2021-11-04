Jeffrey Norman named Milwaukee police chief: FPC

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) met Thursday, Nov. 4 and confirmed Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman as the permanent chief. The vote was unanimous.

"It is an honor to be the chief of the Milwaukee Police Department. I am grateful to be able to continue to serve the community that I grew up in and to lead the members of the Milwaukee Police Department in this new chapter of my tenure," Norman said in a statement. "I am committed to working with our community and system partners to continue to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships."

The police department had been without a permanent chief since August 2020. In September 2021, the FPC invited Norman to apply as the sole applicant, choosing not to open another nationwide search to speed up the process.

"During this time, (Norman) has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities, a commitment to community engagement, and a firm understanding of what it will take for the Milwaukee Police Department to be effective and responsive to those it serves," the FPC said in a news release.

After he was originally overlooked by the FPC during their 2020 search, Norman was named MPD's acting chief on Dec. 23, 2020. He was the second acting chief, following since-retired Michael Brunson, to hold the post after the FPC voted to demote Alfonso Morales, who subsequently resigned.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

Norman interviewed with the FPC and took part in three community forums. FPC Chair Ed Fallone said that public feedback has been crucial.

"He has spent his time as acting chief walking the walk," FPC Chair Ed Fallone said.

"His desire is not just to fill a position that is available, but he has a love of this community," said FPC Commissioner Fred Crouther. "One person cannot do the job by themselves. It's going to take the efforts of all of us."

Norman takes over as reckless driving plagues the city and homicides continue to rise

"I think that we have a long way to go in our city, but we are well on our way," FPC Commissioner Amanda Avalos said.

Norman's term would be four years. He has been a member of the Milwaukee Police Department for 25 years – joining the force as an officer in 1996.

Official statements

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson:

Public safety is the top concern for our city. It is the sentiment I hear most about from residents across Milwaukee, and as a parent, I share this concern.

With that in mind, I want to extend sincere congratulations to Jeffrey Norman on his appointment to the position of Chief of Police. This appointment is well deserved and, as I have said time and time again, I can’t think of a better person for the job.

As we work to combat crime and address issues in the way we effectively police, including reforming and modernizing the department, I know Chief Norman will be a collaborative and open-minded partner. I look forward to his leadership, stability, and vision, and to working with him closely in the days ahead.

As a Milwaukee native with 25 years of experience in law enforcement in a variety of capacities, Chief Norman will work tirelessly to improve our city and make us safer. He already has the trust and support of the community, his fellow officers, and many other stakeholders who have a shared interest in the safety and well-being of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas: