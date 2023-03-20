Jefferson County pursuit, crash, 1 dead, 2 hurt

article

One person was killed in a crash during a police pursuit in Jefferson County Monday, March 20.

The sheriff said it began around 12:30 p.m. when a deputy saw a speeding vehicle entering Watertown.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off, leaving Watertown on Highway 16, heading into Ixonia.

The driver lost control while trying to pass other cars and left the road.

Two people in the vehicle were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The third was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.