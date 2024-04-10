Jefferson County Huber walkaway, wanted after not returning to jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Huber inmate who was let out for a job interview on Tuesday and never returned to the jail.
Authorities said Andrea Mendoza was released around 10:30 a.m. that morning for an interview in Jefferson. While she went to the interview, she did not return to the jail as required – and attempts to find her have been unsuccessful.
Mendoza is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a feather on her left forearm and a tattoo above her right eye. She is known to sometimes wear glasses.
The sheriff's office sand Mendoza's failure to return has placed her into a wanted status. She has ties to the city of Watertown.