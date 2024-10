The Brief A vehicle fire broke out on I-94 westbound near Lake Mills in Jefferson County on Tuesday night, Oct. 29. The Wisconsin State Patrol responded.



A vehicle fire broke out near Lake Mills in Jefferson County on Tuesday night, Oct. 29.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it happened on I-94 westbound near WIS 89 around 7:50 p.m.

The right lane of the highway was estimated to be closed for two hours. Everything had reopened around 9:10 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded.