Jefferson County free N95 masks at fair park, 10K available

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
JEFFERSON, Wis. - The Jefferson County Health Department will be distributing 10,000 N95 masks for free to community members.

The masks will be available at the Jefferson County Fair Park on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families will receive a pack of 10 masks while supplies last.

Community members should drive in to the Jefferson County Fair Park from the southern entrance, drive around to the north side of the Activity Center and receive their masks while remaining in their vehicle.

N95 masks or respirators offer the highest level of protection against infection from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the health department said.

The N95 masks have been made available via the Strategic National Stockpile and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

