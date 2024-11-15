Jefferson County fatal pedestrian accident; Coffee Road in Farmington

article

A crash in Jefferson County left a pedestrian dead on Thursday, Nov. 14. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. It happened on Coffee Road in the Town of Farmington.

Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Coffee Road when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Johnson Creek Fire Department and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.