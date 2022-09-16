Jefferson County fatal motorcycle crash; rider left roadway, hit tree

article

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Friday, Sept, 16 in the Town of Concord.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on County Highway E south of Interstate 94.

The preliminary investigation at the scene shows the motorcycle was northbound on County Highway E traveling at a high rate of speed, when it left the roadway, and struck a tree. The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown Police Department, Jefferson County Emergency Communications, and Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

Investigators say speed is a contributing factor in the crash.