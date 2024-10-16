Jefferson County crash in Town of Cold Spring; 1 dead, 1 hurt

article

The Brief One person is dead, a second injured after a two-vehicle collision in Jefferson County. The wreck happened on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the Town of Cold Spring.



Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Cold Spring on Wednesday, Oct. 16. One person died in the wreck – a second was seriously hurt.

Officials said the collision happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway U. The preliminary investigation shows a vehicle was traveling eastbound on CTH U when it crossed over the centerline and struck a vehicle that was traveling westbound. Both vehicles only had a driver – no passengers.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Whitewater Police and Fire Departments, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.