Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody

A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched the description of the suspect and was taken into custody.

The victim’s identification is not being released at this time pending family notification.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Edgerton PD/EMS and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.